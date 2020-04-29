Coronavirus California

WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: Impact on the African American community' virtual town hall

ABC7 News presents 'Race and Coronavirus' interactive town halls that address how the novel coronavirus is impacting communities. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During a White House task force briefing in early April, Dr. Anthony Fauci said black Americans are dying of coronavirus at much higher rates compared to other Americans in some major cities. Dr. Fauci said this is due in part to existing health disparities.

In an effort to provide those with the information they need, ABC7 presents, "Race and Coronavirus: Impact on the African American community" a virtual and interactive town hall.

The panelists will include:



Join the conversation on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m. by tuning in on ABC7, right here on abc7news.com, ABC7 News Facebook page, ABC7 News Youtube page, Fire TV, Roku TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

SUBMIT QUESTIONS: If you would like to submit a question for the panelists do so in the Facebook post or form below.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

