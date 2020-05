Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic

Watch his segments below:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel gives you a daily take on a topic related to the novel coronavirus . They're quick notes to help you understand different angles from a doctor's perspective.Dr. Patel also shares his knowledge and answers your questions about the COVID-19 outbreak during our live interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m.