Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel gives you a daily take on a topic related to the novel coronavirus. They're quick notes to help you understand different angles from a doctor's perspective.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

Dr. Patel also shares his knowledge and answers your questions about the COVID-19 outbreak during our live interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m.

Watch his segments below:

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
CORONAVIRUS
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Shining a light on mental amid COVID-19
COVID-19: LA County officials report 51 new deaths, 883 additional cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
New rules protect consumer finances
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
Bay Area baby makes history as next Gerber Baby
Coronavirus: Parts of Bay Area lifting some shelter-in-place restrictions today
More TOP STORIES News