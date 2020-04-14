Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Are chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine game changers? Some doctors are cautious

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Basically everyone wants to see a treatment available for the novel coronavirus.

Yes, both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are being looked at for their potential, but in today's Doctor's Note, Dr. Alok Patel explains a new study that led to some deaths in patients being treated with the drug.

Dr. Patel explains in the video above why the medical community is being very cautious before declaring it the "game-changer" to help treat COVID-19 patients.

