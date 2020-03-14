'Pray that we don't go out of business': San Francisco businesses struggle to stay open during COVID-19 crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, non-essential events with 100 or more people are officially banned.The public health order was issued by San Francisco's Health officer and just days after San Francisco officials banned events with more than 1,000 people.Bars like Midnight Sun closed its doors on Friday. San Francisco live concert lounge - DNA also announced that it's closing for three weeks."It's meant that I've had to put a good chunk of my staff on a little bit of a vacation. We are paying them for half of the hours that they were scheduled for these events," said Doven Dossett, DNA's Lounge Manager.According to Jay Cheng with SF's Chamber of Commerce, they are receiving 50-60 businesses a day. Many business owners are wondering if they will survive after COVID-19 is under control."The impact is devastating. The restaurants are speaking about 50%, 70% drop in revenue and foot traffic," said Cheng.Mamo's restaurant owner Michael Achury says he is concerned about his employees."Targeted deliveries and take out because some people are afraid to come out and dine. So we've seen a little increase in deliveries and take-out," said Achury.Some of the help for business will come from city and state levels."The mayor said you know we are deferring business taxes to later into the year. That's a massive move that allows businesses $20-$30,000 back and allows them to use it on things like rent and keep their employees going," said Cheng.Tonic Bar's owner Ben Bleiman says cleanliness is their number one priority and then how to stay afloat."A month or two and we will probably apply for SBA (Small Business Administration) loan to get us flowed though and use our cash reserves and pray that we don't go out of business," said Bleiman.