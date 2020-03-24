Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Protective equipment donations begin in Contra Costa County

By
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting today, Contra Costa County is accepting medical supply donations like N-95 and surgical masks, goggles and Clorox wipes for health workers.

It's perhaps the most direct way you can help fight this battle -- time to grab those spare goggles and face masks. Health care workers really need them in Contra Costa County and all over the Bay Area really.

RELATED: Bay Area residents donate medical supplies to hospitals amid COVID-19 crisis

"We are hoping businesses like dentist's offices, construction companies, veterinarians and nail salons that aren't currently open will consider donating their supplies," said Chris Farnitano, MD, Contra Contra Health Officer.

Any donations would be on top of what's coming from the state and federal government, but doctors say that's not nearly enough.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to donate only the following types of protective medical supplies:

  • Eye protection, such as goggles and face shields

  • Antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (unopened). NO baby wipes.

  • N-95 and surgical masks (in unopened containers/boxes)

  • Medical gowns: Disposable gowns, as well as cloth surgical and hospital gowns in good condition




    Donation centers will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at:
  • West County: 151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules

  • Central County: 1750 Oak Park Blvd., Pleasant Hill

  • East County: 4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspleasant hillantiochherculesmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronavirusnurseshealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News