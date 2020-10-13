Coronavirus

Stanford University doctor leads global health argument criticizing COVID-19 restrictions

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of Stanford University's professors of medicine is not only opposed to the novel coronavirus related lockdowns, but he's one of the world's top health experts in leading a global movement against them.

On ABC7 News at 3 p.m., Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke with Kristen Sze about his work in joining together with infectious disease and medical experts to create something called The Great Barrington Declaration.

On the online petition, Dr. Bhattacharya has amassed tens of thousands of signatures from some of the world's lead health experts and scientists, who all believe there are grave concerns to pandemic lockdowns.

RELATED: Flu vs. Coronavirus: Bay Area doctor debunks Trump's claim that COVID-19 is as deadly as the flu

The movement talks not only of damaging mental and physical effects with extended community shutdowns, but an unfair economic balance with damaging consequences.

Dr. Bhattacharya was one of three co-authors of the declaration, which calls for something called "Focused Protection." It favors the reopening of schools and businesses for people who are at low risk of catching or transmitting the virus, but with an increased focus on more vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, homeless or those with underlying conditions.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Watch the full episode of "Getting Answers" in the media player below.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstanford universitystanford universityhealthface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolgoing out of businesscoronavirus pandemicshelter in placeu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
'Microloan' helps East Bay business survive pandemic
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
What's the difference between absentee, mail-in ballot?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 3: Looking for school spirit
'Microloan' helps East Bay business survive pandemic
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Parents, teachers weigh in on distance learning struggles
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Show More
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
'Tiger King' pumpkin wins 1st place at Half Moon Bay weigh-off
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Stanford professor learns he won Nobel prize in late-night door knock
Gusty winds, heat wave to increase fire danger in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News