Stanford University doctor leads global health argument criticizing COVID-19 restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of Stanford University's professors of medicine is not only opposed to the novel coronavirus related lockdowns, but he's one of the world's top health experts in leading a global movement against them.On ABC7 News at 3 p.m., Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke with Kristen Sze about his work in joining together with infectious disease and medical experts to create something called The Great Barrington Declaration On the online petition, Dr. Bhattacharya has amassed tens of thousands of signatures from some of the world's lead health experts and scientists, who all believe there are grave concerns to pandemic lockdowns.The movement talks not only of damaging mental and physical effects with extended community shutdowns, but an unfair economic balance with damaging consequences.Dr. Bhattacharya was one of three co-authors of the declaration, which calls for something called "Focused Protection." It favors the reopening of schools and businesses for people who are at low risk of catching or transmitting the virus, but with an increased focus on more vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, homeless or those with underlying conditions.