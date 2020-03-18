Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: San Jose pizza company donates, delivers meals to elderly in quarantine

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Everyone needs some people doing good right now with the Coronavirus pandemic running headlines.

It's exactly what the owners of Tony & Alba's Pizza & Pasta are doing to give back to their South Bay Community.



"I say, 'we're all in this together and together we're going to get out of this'," Tony & Alba's Pizza & Pasta Owner Al Vallorz said. "That's always in my head, 'we're all in this together and together we're going to get out of this'."

These words of positivity sparked Tony & Alba's Owners Al and Dianna Vallorz to give back to those in need with the gift of pizza.

This staff is hard at work to donate and deliver take and bake pizza and salads free of charge to elderly people over 70 in their area who are quarantined in their homes due to the recent shelter-in-place order by Santa Clara County.

The delivery area is within Lawrence Expressway, El Camino, Campbell Avenue and Meridian according to Tony & Alba's.



RELATED: Coronavirus Updates Live: Shelter-in-place in effect for 6 Bay Area counties

"My wife and I and our children grew up a mile away from here," Vallorz said. "These are our people. It's our community. It's who we grew up with. It's the people that have supported us for all these years here, we've been in business for 30 years. We give back all the time, we have different programs, but we just felt that this was a real big time and a real big need right now."

Since they started this promotion, Vallorz and his family have delivered 50 pizzas on their own time and received thousands of dollars in donations to help fund these orders.

And the reactions from these random acts of pizza make it all worth it.

"They cried when I gave it to them, some felt like crying and some thanked us," Vallorz said. "Some gave us money to pay it forward to the next person that we are going to deliver it to. It's cool. It's just cool."



RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Create healthy meals at home with what's in your pantry

Vallorz says that he isn't doing this for the publicity or reactions, but because it is the right thing to do.

He believes that if he can do good in his neighborhood, others can see it and the good deeds will grow.

A simple way to Build a Better Bay Area.

"Pizza makes you feel good," Vallorz said. "You get a pizza, you go home, you can watch a Netflix movie with the family. So I'm doing it here and maybe someone else will pick it up in a different part of the state or in a different state or area. I'm 62 years old and hopefully, God willing, this doesn't happen again. But if I need help, I hope that somebody that's 20 or 25 years old now look up and say, 'that guy did it for them, let's do it for him and that generation'."

We're all in this together and together we'll get through this.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josecommunity journalistcdcillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusseniorsall goodpizzaabc7 originalsdonationsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
VIDEO: Create healthy meals at home with what's in your pantry
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News