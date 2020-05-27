Bay Area health care worker shares fears for reopening after losing mother, grandfather to COVID-19

RELATED: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces
"It's devastating, but you never hear of it happening to someone you know and someone close to home," VMC Health Service Representative Melissa Marez said.
In April, it hit home when Marez's mother got sick.
A phone call with her step-father gave her an early sign that things were not okay.
"When he lifted up the phone to her, I can hear the way she was breathing," Marez said. "I said, 'that doesn't sound right'. She sounded just like my patients that I register that have COVID. She had a fever of 103 and the labored breathing so they took her in right away."
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South Bay nurse says fostered kittens saved her life while self-quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Her mother, Norma Jean Miramontes, was admitted April 13 and battled for nearly three weeks before eventually succumbing to the coronavirus on May 3.
The initial diagnosis sent concern through the family, including her grandparents who had spent time with Norma before contracted the virus.
"My grandma starts getting really paranoid because she said he had this weird morning cough and sometimes at night he had a cough," Marez said. "She started to pay attention to his breathing and just being more aware."
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South Bay nurse says fostered kittens saved her life while self-quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
Symptoms didn't improve and at 90 years old, Marez's grandfather Raul Miramontes, was admitted on April 21.
Six days later, as his daughter, Norma, was fighting to survive, the coronavirus took his life.
"There was nothing else they could do," Marez said.
Two family members lost in a matter of weeks.
RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area
And now her grandmother, Adeline Lopez Miramontes, battles the same virus that took the life of Adeline's husband and daughter.
"We can't even be with our family," Marez said. "I can't go to their house and console my younger brother and sister. It's hit us really, really hard."
Her coworkers at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and friends both showed support with videos and drive-by parades, but nothing could truly replace what was lost.
After losing her grandfather and mother, friends of Melissa Marez hosted a drive-by parade to give her some socially distant love. She said the parade meant a lot to her and it was great to receive some love in her tough time. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/mKvFVztBGw— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 26, 2020
As the phases of reopening continue in California, she has concern for the health of others and she has a warning to those who may not be taking the virus seriously.
"I don't see how things can start opening up this soon," Marez said. "This is real. It could happen to you. It could happen to anybody. Whether or not it has and if you know somebody, but I think it really hits home when it does."
Marez hopes rules are followed so another family doesn't have to suffer like hers.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions