Coronavirus California

Bay Area health care worker shares fears for reopening after losing mother, grandfather to COVID-19

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- While working at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Melissa Marez has seen many coronavirus patients walk through the doors of their emergency room.

RELATED: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces

"It's devastating, but you never hear of it happening to someone you know and someone close to home," VMC Health Service Representative Melissa Marez said.

In April, it hit home when Marez's mother got sick.

A phone call with her step-father gave her an early sign that things were not okay.

"When he lifted up the phone to her, I can hear the way she was breathing," Marez said. "I said, 'that doesn't sound right'. She sounded just like my patients that I register that have COVID. She had a fever of 103 and the labored breathing so they took her in right away."

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South Bay nurse says fostered kittens saved her life while self-quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Her mother, Norma Jean Miramontes, was admitted April 13 and battled for nearly three weeks before eventually succumbing to the coronavirus on May 3.

The initial diagnosis sent concern through the family, including her grandparents who had spent time with Norma before contracted the virus.

"My grandma starts getting really paranoid because she said he had this weird morning cough and sometimes at night he had a cough," Marez said. "She started to pay attention to his breathing and just being more aware."

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South Bay nurse says fostered kittens saved her life while self-quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Symptoms didn't improve and at 90 years old, Marez's grandfather Raul Miramontes, was admitted on April 21.

Six days later, as his daughter, Norma, was fighting to survive, the coronavirus took his life.

"There was nothing else they could do," Marez said.

Two family members lost in a matter of weeks.

RELATED: Here's what it will take to reopen the Bay Area

And now her grandmother, Adeline Lopez Miramontes, battles the same virus that took the life of Adeline's husband and daughter.

"We can't even be with our family," Marez said. "I can't go to their house and console my younger brother and sister. It's hit us really, really hard."

Her coworkers at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and friends both showed support with videos and drive-by parades, but nothing could truly replace what was lost.


As the phases of reopening continue in California, she has concern for the health of others and she has a warning to those who may not be taking the virus seriously.

"I don't see how things can start opening up this soon," Marez said. "This is real. It could happen to you. It could happen to anybody. Whether or not it has and if you know somebody, but I think it really hits home when it does."

Marez hopes rules are followed so another family doesn't have to suffer like hers.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeabc7 originalsreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA enters Phase 3 with hair salons reopening, Newsom announces
Nurse says fostered kittens saved her while quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Crew behind SF's social distance circles explains process
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 'Strange trip' to Wuhan described by Bay Area couple
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
CA enters Phase 3 with hair salons reopening, Newsom announces
Crew behind SF's social distance circles explains process
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Newsom's new barbershop guidelines to reopen are reasonable, SF hair salon owner says
46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
Show More
4 Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Six Flags announces new health guidelines for when parks reopen
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News