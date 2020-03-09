This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like

"The first one I posted was about getting cabin fever on the first day of being stuck in our rooms," said passenger, Michelle Heckert.
Michelle Heckert's song brought some relief to her grandparents, who are also her roommates.
RELATED: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship planned to dock in Oakland
Adelina and Henry Serata have been doing Tai Chi to relax.
"I guess we're going to go to federal facility to quarantine. But I'll like to go home and self-quarantine," said Adelina Serata.
Passengers who require acute medical treatment will disembark first.
California residents who do not require medical care will be transferred to rooms at Travis Air Force Base.
A medical team is scheduled to go onboard the Grand Princess and perform a rapid assessment of passengers, not related to the coronavirus.
LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
Some passengers spotted several people wearing white suits boarding the ship.
This afternoon, the captain of the ship announced that they'll finally be able to go out on the deck.
"If we have to stay on the ship for a couple days so the higher priority people can be taken out that's fine. But floating in circles out here is not progress," said passenger, John Miller.
But with 21 people aboard the Grand Princess testing positive for the coronavirus, many just want "to go home," said Heckert.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it'saffecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus