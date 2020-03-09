Coronavirus

This is what life aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship looks like

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- About 15 miles offshore, over 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess Cruise ship are growing weary and some are turning their concerns into melodies.

"The first one I posted was about getting cabin fever on the first day of being stuck in our rooms," said passenger, Michelle Heckert.

Michelle Heckert's song brought some relief to her grandparents, who are also her roommates.

Adelina and Henry Serata have been doing Tai Chi to relax.

"I guess we're going to go to federal facility to quarantine. But I'll like to go home and self-quarantine," said Adelina Serata.

Passengers who require acute medical treatment will disembark first.

California residents who do not require medical care will be transferred to rooms at Travis Air Force Base.

A medical team is scheduled to go onboard the Grand Princess and perform a rapid assessment of passengers, not related to the coronavirus.

Some passengers spotted several people wearing white suits boarding the ship.

This afternoon, the captain of the ship announced that they'll finally be able to go out on the deck.

"If we have to stay on the ship for a couple days so the higher priority people can be taken out that's fine. But floating in circles out here is not progress," said passenger, John Miller.

But with 21 people aboard the Grand Princess testing positive for the coronavirus, many just want "to go home," said Heckert.

