Coronavirus Diary: Quarantined SF family shares daily updates about what it's like to be tested, isolated due to COVID-19 fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As people across the San Francisco Bay Area, the U.S. and the world deal with shelter-in-place orders and uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we at ABC7 News are continuing to follow one of our colleagues, multimedia producer Juan Carlos Guerrero, who has been in self-isolation even before the order was given for our region.Guerrero's wife, an employee of Santa Clara County, became ill on Friday, March 13. As a precaution, both of them stayed in their home. He's been chronicling their ordeal and sharing their story.Here's a look at this San Francisco family's daily diary: