Coronavirus Diary: Quarantined SF family shares daily updates about what it's like to be tested, isolated due to COVID-19 fears

Guerrero's wife, an employee of Santa Clara County, became ill on Friday, March 13. As a precaution, both of them stayed in their home. He's been chronicling their ordeal and sharing their story.
We recently learned it was confirmed she tested positive. Though she is feeling much better and he never had symptoms, they will remain in isolation for another week, per the quarantine guidelines.
Here's a look at this San Francisco family's daily diary:
- DAY 1: What is it like to be tested for coronavirus? SF family tells their story
- DAY 2: What happens when you tell people you were tested for COVID-19? SF family found out
- DAY 3: SF family tested for COVID-19 must decide if college kids come home to possibly infected household
- DAY 4: Global show of support for SF family in self-isolation while waiting for coronavirus test result
- DAY 5: Self-isolation takes a mental toll on SF family waiting a week for coronavirus test result
- DAY 8: San Francisco family has unexpected reaction after a long wait for coronavirus test result
- DAY 9: Losing sense of taste and smell was telltale sign of COVID-19 for SF woman
- DAY 10: Tired of the stay-at-home order? Listen to what this San Francisco family in quarantine has to say about it
- DAY 11: Friends help quarantined San Francisco couple with act of kindness during coronavirus pandemic
- DAY 12: After 14-day quarantine, SF woman shares advice to anyone who may feel sick from COVID-19
