Sonoma County reportedly planning to ease COVID-19-related shelter at home restrictions this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People living in the North Bay could soon see public restrictions lifted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the Press Democrat , The county health officer is planning to ease some of the rules, as early as Wednesday, April 29.The county is set to allow what it called "lower-risk activities" that includes limited local park access. That would later be followed by allowing more construction work and outdoor activities like landscaping and gardening.The official announcement is reportedly coming today.Napa County made a similar move last week. Meanwhile, six other Bay Area counties have extended stay-at-home orders through May 31.Sonoma County officials plan to update the public on the situation at a virtual town hall meeting on April 28. You can find more information on the town hall, here.