What are 'bots'? How are they affecting you when you use Twitter, social media?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bots have become more common especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Professor Kathleen Carley from Carnegie Mellon University speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about its use and power."Bots can and are used to retweet both accurate and inaccurate information, they are not inherently good or bad," according to Professor Carley. She goes on to explain its purpose.