Coronavirus

Nebraska family builds 'hugging station' for vulnerable grandparents during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 News Staff
NEBRASKA (KGO) -- A Nebraska family has come up with a brilliant solution to hug-less visits with the grandparents by building an outside "hugging station," using plastic sheets and long gloves.

Parent Jen Janovec Meyers shared her family's story on Facebook in early November, explaining that the station was built in response to her father-in-law's delicate health situation.

"So Matt's dad has cancer," Meyers says, "and ever since Covid hit there has been very limited family contact."

WATCH: Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
EMBED More News Videos

During a "Good Morning America" interview Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to "hang in there" and "double down" on COVID-19 preventative measures as progress is made toward a vaccine.



"After a visit about a week ago and a very sad moment when they couldn't hug the boys when they left," the mother continues, "we decided to build a hugging station so they could hug Granny and Popo again!"

Meyers also shared a video that shows the station in action on Nov. 2.

The family laughs as Granny gets her hugs, and Popo says, "Don't forget about me!"

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingnebraskachildrencoronaviruscreative timegrandparentsu.s. & worldstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccancerinventionfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
United Airlines using new sprayers to disinfect airport terminals
Rotten, moldy produce served to kids, North Bay school official admits
Doctors call for vigilance as COVID-19 numbers spike
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors call for vigilance as COVID-19 numbers spike
Fiery gas leak prompts evacuations in SF
Oakland crime spikes amid pandemic; worst homicide rate in 7 years
Rotten, moldy produce served to kids, North Bay school official admits
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Sharks raise concerns over development project near SAP Center
MAP: Trump gained and lost votes in these CA counties since 2016
Show More
Good Samaritans chase down alleged thief in SF's Chinatown
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Is Black Friday shopping over for 2020?
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
What happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021?
More TOP STORIES News