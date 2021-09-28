mountain lion sighting

Mountain lion spotted napping in backyard of Daly City home, startling residents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mountain lion spotted in backyard of Daly City home

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Daly City household had quite a wake up call Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. when it was discovered a mountain lion was hanging out in the backyard.

The resident of an in-law unit on Callan Boulevard discovered the animal. Police then arrived and alerted the residents of the main house.

"We were informed by the police when they came knocking that there was a cat- big mountain cat- outside," Cynthia Louie said.

When police shined their flashlight she got a good look, and picture, of the animal. Officials with the Fish and Wildlife Department said it looks like a young male. They suspect he separated from his mother recently and is looking for new territory.


"It's beautiful- quite beautiful. I love cats, but maybe not a cat for a household pet," Louie said, laughing.

The mountain lion did not move right away, so police had to help the resident of the in-law unit safely escape.

"They live downstairs and they had to get to work so the police helped them out the window so they could get out and go to work," Louie said.

RELATED: Mountain lion stares through window into Scotts Valley home
EMBED More News Videos

A close encounter with a mountain lion was caught on camera in Scotts Valley on Tuesday night.



The animal clearly was not impressed with the acrobatics of the window exit, the lights and the sheriff department drones flying overhead because he decided to leave before authorities moved him. Fish and Wildlife officials say that is the perfect outcome.

Authorities did make sure the backyard was clear. They launched a small drone to get down low in the yard and a large one with infrared technology that senses body heat. They especially wanted to make sure he wasn't hiding in a large bush at the back of the yard. But the drones did not detect any hint of the animal.

Officials hope he returned to his natural habitat but say there is of course a chance he is still in the neighborhood. Fish and Wildlife says it will stay in touch with local authorities to watch for the animal.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdaly citymountain lion sightingwild animalsanimalcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Fairfield community warned of mountain lion attack
CA lawmakers to help fund wildlife crossing projects
Police: Mountain lion spotted in Petaluma
Mountain lion found in SF tree is from Santa Cruz Mountains
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News