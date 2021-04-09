whale

Another whale found dead at Bay Area beach; 4th in over a week

SAN FRANCICSCO (KGO) -- Another dead whale has been found washed up in the Bay Area.

Three others have been found in recent days. One was at Crissy Field, one at the Berkeley Marina and another along the San Mateo Coast.

It isn't yet clear how the whales died. The first one was towed from Crissy Field to Angel Island for a necropsy.

The video above is of a whale first spotted yesterday at Muir Beach.

You can see experts from the Marine Mammal Center conducting a necropsy on that whale this afternoon.

