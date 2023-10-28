Peninsula small business Diddams Party and Toy store gets boosts from viral TikTok video after struggling this Halloween.

Peninsula party store gets boosts from viral TikTok video after struggling this Halloween

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- For the past 34 years, Diddams Party and Toy has been a staple in communities up and down the Peninsula.

The store, which has three locations, sells a variety of party and holiday decorations year round.

Traditionally, their busiest time of year has been around Halloween.

"It's wonderful and it's terrifying because we have to buy all this stuff a year in advance. Then it gets produced and we go, oh my God I hope it sells," said the store's owner, Steve Diddams.

Steve says even though they've survived the Great Recession and COVID, things have gotten harder in recent years.

Competition from big box retailers and places like Spirit and Amazon have hit small businesses hard, and many of them now struggle to make ends meet.

Seeing that her dad's store was struggling this year, Diddams' daughter made a now viral post on social media asking people to buy Halloween costumes at the store.

That video has now gained thousands of views online, and touched the hearts of many.

Not least of all, Steve.

"Oh it made me cry. It was the funniest thing because I get this call from her, daddy I hope you're not mad. I made a video to help you, and I didn't tell you," he said.

One of those who saw the video was Dana Chiueh.

Chiueh is new to the area and decided to do her Halloween shopping at Diddams Friday.

"I just realized that it's so close to me that I really just wanted to come in and support and see what it's all about," she said.

Chiueh isn't alone either.

Over the past week, Steve says foot traffic to the store has noticeably increased.

And for everyone deciding to stop by, he and his family have only one message.

"Thank you. We are so appreciative, from the bottom of our hearts."

