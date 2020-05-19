Pres. Trump says Bay Area will receive over $700M to support SFO, Muni and BART during pandemic

I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay Area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni & @SFBart. This money will aid in economic recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump tweeted that the Bay Area will receive over $700 million in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at San Francisco International Airport and for transit on Muni and BART amid the coronavirus pandemic.He said the money will aid in economic recovery.SFGate reports that BART Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost confirmed that the president was referring to funds already allocated months ago from the CARES Act.This comes as Bay Area counties moved into Phase 2 of reopening this week.