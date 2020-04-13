Coronavirus: San Jose State students adjust to life as student-journalists during pandemic

But what happens when you're a journalism student, suddenly learning from home and covering the same global event?
You learn on the fly.
Everyone knows that college students are learning from home, but did you know they are covering the #coronavirus from home too? @SpartanDaily and @SJSUupdatenews are working as student-journalists doing real stories during a global pandemic. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/1sYkZ3ggtH— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 13, 2020
RELATED: Student Spotlight 2020: Honoring high school, college seniors
Update News and the Spartan Daily are the San Jose State University Journalism and Mass Communication's department television and newspaper classes.
This year graduation came early, metaphorically speaking.
"As a journalism student, you always suspect that if anything were to go down, especially during a pandemic, you're kind of one of the first responders," SJSU Journalism student Vicente Vera said. "Journalists are there to capture what's going on and to get information out to people."
"You have to take it seriously," SJSU Journalism student Christian Trujano said. "You have to take it as a job and not as a class or you won't be able to take advantage of it."
RELATED: Coronavirus: Silicon Valley group aims to give computer, internet access for students learning from home
While working from home, the Spartan Daily is releasing three papers online each week.
The Update News reporters are turning two television stories, that run exclusively online, weekly.
They're working for a grade, but taking this as a real-life assignment.
This has to be one of my favorite stories that I heard from @SpartanDaily Editor Christian Trujano: When it was announced that @SJSU would go into a lock-down, Trujano's professor broke down the importance of the students' role in a unique way. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/AogKSjiYpc— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 13, 2020
"It's exciting and inspiring that the students are out there still working, producing and not giving up," SJSU Journalism Studio Engineer Juan Serna said.
"I'm really proud of them because it's a frightening time for everyone," SJSU Journalism Professor Dianne Guerrazzi said.
"You haven't had a lot of students just using this as an excuse to get lazy," SJSU Journalism Professor Richard Craig said. "They've seen it as a challenge and they've really upped their game in a lot of ways."
"These guys are students and they have other classes and other stuff to do, and yet they make this their priority and I'm proud to see that," SJSU Spartan Daily Production Chief Mike Corpos said.
RELATED: Coronavirus & education: Oakland school district, teachers, parents deal with distance learning for children
These students are doing their journalistic job from home, no matter what city or state that may be in.
Because this is the career path that they've chosen and this experience will prepare them like no other student before.
"At first I was kind of seeing this as a negative thing," SJSU Journalism student Andrea Briseño said. "But now, I'm learning how I can make it better. So having this experience, I feel like I'm going to be better prepared."
"We are part of that thread, giving people information in this time where we all feel so isolated," SJSU Journalism student Chelsea Nguyen-Fleige said. "It has given us that 'umph' that we believe in what we're doing."
You can read the latest edition of the Spartan Daily here.
You can stay up-to-date with the Update News stories on their Facebook page here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19