A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is decked out and ready for visitors to enjoy a frightfully fun experience at the parks this Halloween.

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is decked out and ready for visitors to enjoy a frightfully fun experience at the parks this Halloween.

This year, there are more days than ever to celebrate Halloween Time, which runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31 and Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Guests will get to meet friendly vampire Vampirina from the hit Disney Junior series.

Miguel and his relatives from the Disney move "Coco" are also joining in on the fun to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Halloween Time.
Miguel and his relatives from the Disney move "Coco" are joining in on the fun to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Halloween Time.



All-time hauntly favorites are also back. The Haunted Mansion Holiday is decked out with more fun Halloween decor for riders to enjoy, including a 5-foot spider that's pulling the mansion right off of its foundation.

Space Mountain: Ghost Galaxy has also made a return.

If you're looking for a daring nighttime Halloween adventure ride, take on Rocket on Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.

In addition to the spooky attractions this year, an assortment of frightfully delightful treats -- both sweet and savory - are created by bone-ifed genius chefs.

Check out yummy treats from Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
