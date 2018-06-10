Bay Area LIFE: Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose inspires curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning for children and families throughout the Bay Area. The museum strives to be a community anchor that helps build awareness and understanding within children and the adults who support them. With activities that promote creativity through the arts, science learning, inclusion and cultural competence, and early childhood development, the museum promotes the idea that today's children become tomorrow's visionaries.
Bill's Backyard:
Play and discover the natural world in San Jose's new outdoor learning environment. Bill's Backyard is a half-acre of safe nature exploration where kids can jump, climb, build, and dig with a variety of fun activities. In the Tree Climber, tall trees linked to sky bridges allow children to see the world from a new perspective. A giant Dig Pit provides kids with an opportunity to shovel, dig, and scoop to find smooth stones, which can be stacked and re-arranged at the Dry Creek. These activities and more provide an innovative solution to the limited opportunities for suburban and urban families to explore the great outdoors.
Address:
Children's Discovery Museum
180 Woz Way
San Jose, CA 95110
408-298-5437
