Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Known as "Ambassadors of Goodwill," the world famous Harlem Globetrotters have been breaking down barriers and carrying out acts of kindness for nine decades and counting. Designed in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence (NCSV), the iconic basketball organization founded a community outreach program called, "The ABCs of Bullying Prevention," in an effort to profoundly impact school-age children internationally. This year, Globetrotters stars, Moose Weekes and Zeus McClurkin, visited Precita Valley Community Center to teach students about the importance of Action, Bravery, and Compassion when faced with bullying.
