SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Blue Angels arrive in the Bay Area Sunday night, one day ahead of San Francisco's Fleet Week.
Millions are expected to attend Fleet Week events in the city over the next eight days.
Highlights include ship tours, air shows, and the Parade of Ships on Friday.
Mayor London Breed will help kick off the events Monday morning.
Fleet Week runs through the October 8.
To get updates about fleet week, you can sign up for "alert SF" during fleet week. Just text "fleekweeksf" - one word - to 888-777
