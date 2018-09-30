EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2494554" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

The Blue Angels arrive in the Bay Area Sunday night, one day ahead of San Francisco's Fleet Week.Millions are expected to attend Fleet Week events in the city over the next eight days.Highlights include ship tours, air shows, and the Parade of Ships on Friday.Mayor London Breed will help kick off the events Monday morning.Fleet Week runs through the October 8.To get updates about fleet week, you can sign up for "alert SF" during fleet week. Just text "fleekweeksf" - one word - to 888-777