FLEET WEEK

Blue Angels expected to arrive in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week

The Parade of Ships and Navy's Blue Angels roared back to dazzle crowds in San Francisco for Fleet Week 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Blue Angels arrive in the Bay Area Sunday night, one day ahead of San Francisco's Fleet Week.

Millions are expected to attend Fleet Week events in the city over the next eight days.
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
EMBED More News Videos

Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.



Highlights include ship tours, air shows, and the Parade of Ships on Friday.

Mayor London Breed will help kick off the events Monday morning.

PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco

Fleet Week runs through the October 8.

To get updates about fleet week, you can sign up for "alert SF" during fleet week. Just text "fleekweeksf" - one word - to 888-777

VIDEO: Best moments from SF's 2017 Fleet Week air show Friday
EMBED More News Videos

Festivities are in full force today for San Francisco Fleet Week with the Parade of Ships sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge and the Blue Angels roaring and soaring in the skies above.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfleet weekblue angelsnavyair showboatsdistractionwhere you livebay area eventseventsmilitarySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in SF
FLEET WEEK
Bay Area Weekend Events: Corgi Con, San Francisco Trolley Fest, Wharf Fest
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
Pair of big events bring huge crowds, traffic jams to SF
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
More fleet week
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
Crazy Funny Asians, Bloody Mary Festival and SF Music Day: 3 SF events for the weekend
Oakland weekend guide: Kraken Con, Oaktoberfest, and more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Kavanaugh investigation: Source
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Raiders beat Browns 45-42 for first win of the season
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
Texas surf resort closed for 'brain-eating amoeba' testing
Show More
Bay Area couple protests in D.C., holds fundraiser to support rape victims
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to more than 800
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
FROM THE ABC7 ARCHIVES: Penguins get upgrade at the Cal Academy of Sciences
Sen. Jeff Flake event moved due to security concerns
More News