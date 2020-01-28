SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For some, the best part of the Super Bowl is not the game or the halftime show, it is the ads they look most forward to. John Matejczyk, CEO and founder of Muh-Tay-Zik Hof-Fer Ad Agency, speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about how companies are trying to grab your attention and how to stand out among the others.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Inspiring, emotional, and funny is what you will see in this years Super Bowl ads
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More