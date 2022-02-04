How Facebook's first-ever drop in daily users, record sell-off impacts the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area tech giant Meta, the parent of Facebook, is putting a lot of virtual eggs - and billions of dollars - into the metaverse basket, and Wall Street is spooked.Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook saw a historic plunge Thursday after it reported a rare profit decline due to a sharp rise in expenses, shaky ad revenue growth and fewer daily U.S. users on its flagship platform."The business model isn't necessarily doomed," says CNET Executive Editor Roger Cheng. "It will be here for a while it is too large. And too many people use these platforms for this to go anytime soon. Statistically, they're at least in some of its core markets, people are still using it but they are facing a lot of competition. I think that is what has the company and its core investors rattled."At the same time, it invested more than $10 billion in its ambitious plan to transform Meta Platforms Inc. into a "metaverse company." Shares fell more than 26%, lopping off more than $230 billion of the company's market capitalization.The company also said revenue in the current quarter is likely to come in below market expectations, due in part to growing competition from TikTok and other rival platforms vying for people's attention. Sheryl Sandberg, Meta's chief operating officer, said in a conference call with analysts that global supply chain issues, labor shortages and earlier-than-usual holiday spending by advertisers put pressure on the company's advertising sales.Another problem: Recent privacy changes by Apple make it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company's revenue. For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue can't continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to."It is time for a reality check on Meta's position for the metaverse," said Raj Shah, an analyst at the digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient. "The metaverse is a long way from being profitable or filling the gap in ad revenue after Apple's policy change."People's changing online behavior is also limiting Meta's money-making abilities. More people are watching video, such as Instagram's Reels (a TikTok clone), and this makes less money than more established features.