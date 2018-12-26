WEDDING

'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' Hawaiian wedding photo shoot

Aquaman crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot

A newlywed couple is getting some laughs after someone crashed their photo shoot.

Not just someone, but Aquaman himself!

RELATED: Bay Area couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at Santa Cruz wedding

Katie Meyers and her groom were posing for these stunning photos in Hawaii, when Aquaman strolled into the background.

Actor Jason Momoa joined them for a few pictures, even pointing Aquaman's trident at the lovebirds.

A guest later shared a picture with Momoa, calling him the best wedding crasher ever.
