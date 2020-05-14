Coronavirus: Farmgirl Flowers permanently closes San Francisco facility after COVID-19 leaves business reeling

The company made the announcement on Instagram:
"So it official, we're moving out of our SF home where we've been for the past 4 years (and in SF for almost 10 yrs) and it's definitely bittersweet. More on that later as I haven't even formulated all the things I want to say about that yet, but while up there this week, our lovely neighbors @offthegridsf helped up get our last lone pickup sign down from its perch and we all kind of just stood their (sic) staring at it trying not to cry. So we thought we'd commemorate it with some pretty flowers and a picture. We're going to miss this place and our wonderful customers and neighbors. It definitely feels like an end of a very long but great chapter. "
Christina Stembel founded the flower delivery business in 2010 from her house.
RELATED: San Francisco-based Farmgirl Flowers flourishes after COVID-19 shut down non-essential businesses
She says everything changed on March 16. That was the day Bay Area counties ordered all non-essential businesses to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farmgirl Flowers says staying in San Francisco also became increasily difficult after its landlord did "not offer their tenants any deferment or relief whatsoever".
Even if things go back to normal. Stembel knows Farmgirl Flowers won't. The pandemic forced her to transform her business. Before, 90% of orders were processed in one facility in San Francisco. Now, Farmgirl Flowers operates in six facilities, including two in Ecuador.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions