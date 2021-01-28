public transportation

Bay Area transit agencies to get funds from federal coronavirus relief package

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area transit agencies are getting a cash infusion from a federal coronavirus relief package.

The Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday that BART will get more than $103 million.

Muni is getting nearly $44 million.

$20 million is going to the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District.

And, Caltrain is getting $6.9 million.


