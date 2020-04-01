7 On Your Side

Renters on edge: Out of work due to the coronavirus shutdown and can't pay rent

(KGO-TV)

By and Randall Yip
The first day of the month means rent will be due for many in the Bay Area and that has many of those who are out of work on edge.

7 On Your Side talked with a Bay Area man who's been advocating for tenants for some 20 years. He says he's never seen so much stress among so many renters.

"So I think it's a very scary time for renters right now," said Tommi Avicolli Mecca of the Housing Rights Committee.

RELATED: Bay Area residents affected by COVID-19 crisis concerned about making April rent

The group's renters hotline received a record 75 calls recently in one day -- mostly from people like a couple of entertainers who lost 40 percent of their income due to the coronavirus shutdown, or a hairdresser who virtually has no money coming in right now.

"Like we've fallen off the Titanic and we're looking for a piece of wood to hang on to," said hairdresser Janice Lewis of Concord.

"They can't pay their rent. They're scared. They're worried. They don't understand that they have rights," said Avicolli Mecca.

Nearly one dozen jurisdictions in the Bay Area have passed eviction moratoriums. Those include San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda City, Alameda County, Concord, San Jose, Santa Clara County and Marin County.

RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders

The moratoriums buy you time, but will require that you eventually pay the landlord for any rent past due.
"Our recommendation is that you basically write the landlord. Let the landlord know what the situation is. It's really about all you can do right now," said Avicolli Mecca.

The bottom line: don't just ignore your landlord and try to work out a payment plan.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneycoronavirusrents7 on your sideconsumerrental propertyconsumer watchpersonal financeu.s. & worldconsumer concernsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus; Your rights as a furloughed worker
Stimulus payment Q&A
Gift cards let shoppers support small businesses during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Bay Area reacts to strengthened COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Coronavirus updates: Global stock markets skid as COVID-19 infections soar
New mural in SJ shows support for healthcare workers
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Cancer patient disappointed with hospital's decision on who to treat as COVID-19 cases rise
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Show More
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
California lottery rep tests positive, wife pleads for more testing
Zoom fails to inform users of possible data sharing with Facebook, tech expert says
More TOP STORIES News