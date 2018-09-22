BART

Firefighters respond to smoke at Civic Center BART station

Twitter user @leapingotter took this photo of what appears to be smoke in San Francisco's Civic Center BART station on Sept. 22, 2018.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco firefighters responded to smoke and reports of a fire at the Civic Center BART station on Saturday evening.

BART and Muni were shut down and the station was evacuated, but service has since been restored.

One BART rider posted this video, which appears to show smoke in the Civic Center station:



BART spokesperson Alicia Trost tweeted that the smoke was not caused by a fire, but by an insulator.


Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
