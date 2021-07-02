4th of july

Fourth of July fireworks light up foggy San Francisco sky

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Fourth of July fireworks show returned this Sunday along the Embarcadero after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

ABC7 News streamed the event live.

In the midst of the fog, you could see sparks of light and bright colors shining through above the San Francisco Bay.

