'It's a little gloomy': July 4th reimagined in Bay Area amid coronavirus pandemic

Peri Friedman and her two sons, Leo and Lucus were lugging gear to the beach at Crissy Field because parking lots are closed.
"The parking is closed, there's a pandemic, but we're going to have fun at the beach no matter what today," Friedman said.
With COVID-19 infections on the rise, San Francisco officials have urged people to stay home this holiday. The parking lots at Ocean Beach are off-limits, the beach is open but not as busy as a traditional Fourth of July.
Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin closed all the beaches in her town from Esplanade to Linda Mar.
"We were worried about large groups of people congregating, as you know that's one of the top causes of spread for the virus so we wanted to make sure our community is kept safe," said Martin.
Sorry, no spectacular firework shows this holiday, most have been canceled in the Bay Area. No patriotic parades either. Sausalito is where you can usually find a big parade but on Saturday, the streets were silent. Barely a hint of red, white and blue anywhere.
"Today is gloomy, it's just not the same, you don't see decorations out," said tourist Nicole Nelson.
Ginger Trask said her chocolate store on Bridgeway might have been selling ice cream and drinks to parade-goers.
"It's less fun, no customers it's worse for the owners, they don't make any money," said Trask.
For others, celebrations may be hard to find but the spirit of the Fourth is still bright.
"We're still patriots, we still love the United States of America," said Peri Friedman.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
