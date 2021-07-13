Scorching Central CA heat causes car windshield sun protector to melt

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT: Fresno didn't break the all-time record high of 115°. But at 113° this afternoon, this is the hottest July 11 we have seen since 1896! The previous record for today was 110°. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/4L18nATuFo — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) July 12, 2021

An update from @NWSHanford: "After further review of data, Fresno Airport (KFAT) reached a high of 114 degrees this afternoon. This is a daily record high temperature and falls just one degree short of the all-time high of 115 degrees." — Alyssa Flores (@AlyssaABC30) July 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. -- Scorching temperatures have hung around Central California for the last several days.A northeast Fresno resident captured a photo of a melted windshield sun protector on a car and shared it with our sister station KFSN-TV.The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that the Fresno Airport recorded temperatures of 114 degrees on Sunday.Although Fresno didn't break the all-time record high of 115 degrees, it was the hottest July 11 recorded for the city since 1896. The previous record for the day was 110 degrees.