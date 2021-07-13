heat

Scorching Central CA heat causes car windshield sun protector to melt

A Central California resident captured a photo of a melted windshield sun protector on a car on Sunday.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Scorching temperatures have hung around Central California for the last several days.

A northeast Fresno resident captured a photo of a melted windshield sun protector on a car and shared it with our sister station KFSN-TV.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that the Fresno Airport recorded temperatures of 114 degrees on Sunday.

Although Fresno didn't break the all-time record high of 115 degrees, it was the hottest July 11 recorded for the city since 1896. The previous record for the day was 110 degrees.




