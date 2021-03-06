Experts explain what you should and shouldn't do if you're fully vaccinated

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of California's have been vaccinated and now many are wondering what they can and can't do.San Francisco residents, Irma Duran and her mom Teresa are part of the group that group."When can I have my cousins over? When can we start having our parties, start traveling? For us the big thing is family. When can we just start getting together?" said Duran.Teresa got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, you can say that was her early birthday present. She turns 70 on Saturday.The CDC was expected to release recommendations for those fully vaccinated this week, but we're still waiting."CDC is working to assure that the communication we release on this guidance are clear and that the American public can act on them," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Meanwhile, local doctors keep getting calls from patients like Teresa and Irma for guidance."What's your recommendation for what people should and shouldn't do after being fully vaccinated?""Those who are vaccinated should be able to be together with absolutely no restrictions and I mean no masks, no distancing. They are vaccinated. There is a social contract to be kept so that the vaccinated people should still go out in public be masked."UCSF, Infectious Disease and Professor of Medicine, Dr. Monica Gandhi says research papers show vaccines are preventing COVID-19 transmission."We have increasing evidence over the last three weeks from the roll out studies that also shows that when you are vaccinated is very unlikely that you would pass it on to others," said Dr. Gandhi.However, Stanford's Infectious disease specialist Dr. Dean Winslow says we still need to be cautious."If you are two weeks out from your second dose of the vaccine you probably have about a 95% chance that you are protected from infection," said Dr. Winslow.And there's also this reality to keep in mind."There is a chance that people who are vaccinated could potentially get COVID-19?""Yes, a smaller chance in the mRNA vaccines. Luckily they are all equally effective against sever disease and that is the type of disease that landed us into trouble."Both Dr. Gandhi and Dr. Winslow agree that we will be able to ease more restrictions once population has reached immunity."That is what these vaccines do for you. They provide this level of protection. If two people are vaccinated of course they should hug. If you are going to the grocery store you will be asked to maintain masking and distancing but you should feel better about your safety," said Dr. Gandhi."Based on the data that you're seeing right now what do you believe the CDC is going to recommend?""I do think the CDC is going to recommend that groups of people who are vaccinated can be together without masking. I don't know if they are going to give a number."