wildfire

Glass Fire map shows scope of damage in Napa, Sonoma counties

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire erupted early Sunday morning, merged with two smaller fires and left a trail of damage in its wake through Napa and Sonoma counties.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still zero percent contained and spreading in the North Bay, but the rate of its spread was showing early signs of slowing down.

RELATED: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

The interactive map below shows the size and scope of the Glass Fire's burn scar so far.

Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

Note: The boundaries are provided by CAL FIRE, and may not be precise. The acres burned and containment are also updated as CAL FIRE releases new information.

The fire is burning in an area untouched by the LNU Lightning Complex fires that started in August. (You can see the burn area of the LNU fires east of the Glass Fire in the map above). It's also an area that was spared by 2017's devastating fire season.

"The footprint of this fire has occurred in between the 2017 Tubbs, Nuns and Adobe fires," said CAL FIRE incident commander Billy See in a press conference Tuesday. "This land has no fire history that's recorded. This burned in all the acreage that was saved in 2017."

RELATED: What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay

As of Tuesday, more than 100 structures have been destroyed, including 28 homes in Sonoma County and 52 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to grow as damage assessments continue.

So far, we've also heard of several wineries and hotels that have suffered serious damage in the blaze, including:


More than 10,000 structures are still threatened by the fire, according to CAL FIRE.

ABC7 News' Lindsey Feingold contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napasonomasanta rosacalistogast. helenanapa countybrush firefirewildfirecal firesonoma countyglass fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Metallica donates $250K to West Coast wildfire relief
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Glass Fire updates: More than 10,000 structures threatened
Glass Fire timelapse video shows spread and smoke in North Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Glass Fire updates: More than 10,000 structures threatened
Bay Area air quality expected to deteriorate: Here's when it will get bad
Arrest caught on video after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid
Glass Fire grows to 42,560 acres in Napa, Sonoma counties
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
Show More
Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 updates: SF can move forward with limited indoor dining
VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver
Airline workers prepare for the possibility of job loss during coronavirus pandemic
Glass Fire timelapse video shows spread and smoke in North Bay
More TOP STORIES News