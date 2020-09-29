Glass Fire map shows scope of damage in Napa, Sonoma counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire erupted early Sunday morning, merged with two smaller fires and left a trail of damage in its wake through Napa and Sonoma counties.As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still zero percent contained and spreading in the North Bay, but the rate of its spread was showing early signs of slowing down.The interactive map below shows the size and scope of the Glass Fire's burn scar so far.Note: The boundaries are provided by CAL FIRE, and may not be precise. The acres burned and containment are also updated as CAL FIRE releases new information.The fire is burning in an area untouched by the LNU Lightning Complex fires that started in August. (You can see the burn area of the LNU fires east of the Glass Fire in the map above). It's also an area that was spared by 2017's devastating fire season."The footprint of this fire has occurred in between the 2017 Tubbs, Nuns and Adobe fires," said CAL FIRE incident commander Billy See in a press conference Tuesday. "This land has no fire history that's recorded. This burned in all the acreage that was saved in 2017."As of Tuesday, more than 100 structures have been destroyed, including 28 homes in Sonoma County and 52 homes in Napa County. Those numbers are expected to grow as damage assessments continue.So far, we've also heard of several wineries and hotels that have suffered serious damage in the blaze, including:More than 10,000 structures are still threatened by the fire, according to CAL FIRE.