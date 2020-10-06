Glass Fire

Glass Fire: SKY7 gets first look at damage from North Bay wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has scorched more than 60,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of buildings, including several homes.

SKY7 flew over the areas hit hardest by the North Bay wildfire to get a first look at the damage.

RELATED: Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire

In the video above in the media player, you can see whole neighborhoods burned, with just rubble left where homes once stood.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as flames moved quickly into housing subdivisions in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Fire crews have gained fround on the wildfire that is now 30% contained.


Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.

