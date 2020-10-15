Glass Fire

Family fights to save winery from Glass Fire, their first-person account

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Glass Fire that began Sept. 27 and consumed more than 60,000 acres destroyed hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in Sonoma and Napa Counties.

The ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes profiles one family and their desperate fight to save their winery.

VIDEO: Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
EMBED More News Videos

The Glass Incident burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.



Owner Fred Schweiger worked for CAL FIRE in the 1960s, and he put that experience to use with his vintage fire engine.

His son, Andy Schweiger, documented the family's close calls as the flames reached their winery and homes.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napast. helenacalistogawinewine industryi teamglass firenorth bay fires
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLASS FIRE
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
What we know about the fires burning in the Bay Area
Glass Fire: Food giveaway benefits impacted hotel workers
Live updates: FEMA Mobile Center for SCU Lightning Complex wildfire survivors open through Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
﻿Some East Bay residents frustrated with PG&E over power outage
Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Biden to face voters in ABC News Town Hall from Philadelphia
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Expert talks COVID-19 holiday travel concerns
Experts answers EDD, unemployment questions
Show More
MAP: PG&E knocks out power to thousands in Bay Area
VIDEO: Shy mountain lion meets 2 rescued cubs at Oakland Zoo
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Report: Wells Fargo fires workers over abuse of COVID-19 relief funds
More TOP STORIES News