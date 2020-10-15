Family fights to save winery from Glass Fire, their first-person account

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6638477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Glass Incident burning in Napa and Sonoma counties has destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Glass Fire that began Sept. 27 and consumed more than 60,000 acres destroyed hundreds of homes and commercial buildings in Sonoma and Napa Counties.The ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes profiles one family and their desperate fight to save their winery.Owner Fred Schweiger worked for CAL FIRE in the 1960s, and he put that experience to use with his vintage fire engine.His son, Andy Schweiger, documented the family's close calls as the flames reached their winery and homes.