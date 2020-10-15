Family fights to save winery from Glass Fire, their first-person account

The ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes profiles one family and their desperate fight to save their winery.
VIDEO: Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
Owner Fred Schweiger worked for CAL FIRE in the 1960s, and he put that experience to use with his vintage fire engine.
His son, Andy Schweiger, documented the family's close calls as the flames reached their winery and homes.
