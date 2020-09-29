Map shows Glass Fire burning in North Bay area untouched by previous wildfires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6625023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched state. See scenes from the Glass Incident and other fires in the video above.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Glass Fire is burning in Napa and Sonoma counties areas ravaged by fire over the past several years.In the video above, there is an area in red on the map that shows you exactly where it's burning.For some perspective, the map shows where the LNU Complex Fire burned. It's the area in brown, along Lake Berryessa.It started Aug. 16 and has burned 363,000 acres, and is now 98% contained.Also, on the map, you will see an area in black. That represents the three devastating 2017 blazes, the Atlas, Nuns and Tubbs fires that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed more than 30 people.The Glass Fire is on territory that was totally surrounded, but untouched by previous wildfires in recent years.