Map shows Glass Fire burning in North Bay area untouched by previous wildfires

In the video above, there is an area in red on the map that shows you exactly where it's burning.
RELATED: What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
For some perspective, the map shows where the LNU Complex Fire burned. It's the area in brown, along Lake Berryessa.
It started Aug. 16 and has burned 363,000 acres, and is now 98% contained.
VIDEO: Smoke, flames in Northern California wine country as fires rage
Also, on the map, you will see an area in black. That represents the three devastating 2017 blazes, the Atlas, Nuns and Tubbs fires that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed more than 30 people.
The Glass Fire is on territory that was totally surrounded, but untouched by previous wildfires in recent years.
Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire