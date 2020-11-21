Coronavirus

More than 200 racetrack workers at Golden Gate Fields infected with COVID-19, Berkeley officials say

By Leslie Brinkley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- COVID-19 cases in Berkeley are soaring, much of the sudden spike attributable to what appears to be a major outbreak among workers at Golden Gate Fields horse racing track, which is now shut down.

More than 200 people living or working at the racetrack have tested positive, an official told ABC7 Saturday morning. This is accounts for half of the 400 that live there.

The track has suspended all live racing through the end of November.

RELATED: Coronavirus Map: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area

"City of Berkeley Public Health continues to work closely with Golden Gate Fields on a significant outbreak where more than 200 people living or working on-site at the racetrack have tested positive for COVID-19. 1/ST Racing, which operates the track, is following all of the City's recommendations for testing, quarantine and isolation," a city spokesperson said in a statement to ABC7.

Management says all facilities have undergone a thorough cleaning as they work with the Berkeley Public Health Department to get things under control.

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



The vast stable area just south of the track is home to more than 1,000 horses and 400 people according to the Multi-Cultural Institute in Berkeley.

They say groomers and trainers live in crowded conditions there and they're not surprised to learn that the outbreak is centered among them.

"They are the caretakers to the horses," said Director Mirna Cervantes. "They live above the stables and you can see them as you're driving past on the freeway. They are a very vulnerable population that hasn't taken advantage or had access to the services provided by organizations like ourselves or the city of Berkeley."

See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window

Outside the gates to the stable area, a loudspeaker blared a warning at lunchtime Friday afternoon.

"It is of extreme importance that everyone follows social distancing guidelines."

The Jockeys Guild said none of the 25 jockeys at the track have tested positive at this point.

But they added they are very concerned about the closure. No races equal no income.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleyhealthoutbreakhorsescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 updates: CA reports more than 15K new cases
FDA warns about false products claiming to treat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure
COVID-19 updates: CA reports more than 15K new cases
SF business owners concerned as county could enter purple tier
Family: VA 'absolutely' failed vet found dead behind SF facility
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
Show More
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Joe Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
CA's COVID-19 curfew may be discriminatory, lawyer says
SF could join curfew as soon as Sunday, health director says
More TOP STORIES News