Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: Gov. Newsom expected to make call on reopening California schools, sources say

The governor is expected to make an announcement on whether or not schools can reopen for in-person instruction in the fall. Check back to watch live at 12 p.m.
By and Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement today on whether California schools should reopen for in-person instruction in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources tell ABC7 News.

Up until this point, those decisions have been left entirely up to local school districts.

Gov. Newsom will be holding a press conference on reopening schools and COVID-19 Friday at noon.

Check back to watch live at 12 p.m.. We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

It's not yet clear if the governor will offer recommendations or strict rules on which districts can and can't open.

"I'm hoping they're going to be standards not guidelines," State Sen. Steve Glazer, who represents parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, told ABC7 News. "(Gov. Newsom) has used the guidelines framework for months and it hasn't worked."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond provided an update on how California schools plan to reopen in the fall.



"If we're going to say it's not safe to be inside of a restaurant dining, why would we say it's safe to be inside of a classroom?" Glazer added.

Protesters gathered in front of the Marin County Superintendent's office Thursday morning, asking for kids to stay home for now and not return to the classroom, but the protest may not have been necessary. The county health officer and superintendent announced Wednesday night they agree that it's too soon to send kids back.

"The situation is evolving day by day. I just came off of a call with Dr. Willis, our public health officer, who has let us know we will not be able to return to in person school until after Labor Day. I also understand we might hear from the governor today that might not even be possible, even right after Labor Day," Mary Jane Burke said Thursday morning. She is the Marin County Superintendent of Schools.

Schools in Israel and Melbourne, Australia reported a huge increase in COVID-19 cases after resuming classes. Scientist Jeremy Howard talks about the international outbreak at schools and the importance of wearing face masks.



Each school district, however, has not said what it plans to do. So parents decided to protest anyway to make sure they are heard.

"I feel we still need to put pressure or at least express to MUSD or other districts that have not yet made a statement," said parent Jennifer Jaeger.

A decision from the state would ease the pressure off of local officials.

As California continues to tighten its health guidelines amid COVID-19, business owners say enforcing that customers wear a mask can be "awkward," and have mixed ideas about if they should have to be the ones doing it.



"The actual decision will be made district by district within Marin County. But if the governor actually issues an order, then it will be the state that mandates what steps we take," Burke said.

"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, referencing the 62 pages of reopening guidelines issued by the California Department of Education last month. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."

California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.

Bars, both indoor and outdoor, have been ordered to close down statewide. Restaurants are being told to cease indoor operations. Outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed.

All counties also have to close indoor operations at wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.


In counties on the state's watch list, even more businesses are being required to close their doors. That includes gyms, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, other personal care services, indoor malls, offices in non-critical sectors, and places of worship.

