Coronavirus CA: Gov. Newsom extends state eviction moratorium through September

Local jurisdictions will be allowed to stop evictions for another three months through Sept. 30.
In Los Angeles, the city council last week approved a $100 million renters relief program to help those struggling financially. The city estimates the program could help 50,000 households through two months of assistance, with up to $2,000 being awarded per home.
Although state and local governments established emergency eviction protections in the wake of the pandemic, there is still heightened concern among renters.
According to a recent study from the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, about 365,000 renter households in Los Angeles County are in imminent danger of eviction once a judicial council order halting evictions is lifted.
Newsom's executive order issued Tuesday also extends provisions allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through videoconferencing instead of in-person visits, and permitting driver's license and identification card renewals through mail, among other items.
