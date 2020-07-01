Coronavirus California

Coronavirus CA: Gov. Newsom extends state eviction moratorium through September

Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an authorization allowing local governments to delay evictions through the end of September for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom extended an authorization allowing local governments to delay evictions through the end of September for renters impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Local jurisdictions will be allowed to stop evictions for another three months through Sept. 30.

RELATED: Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during coronavirus pandemic: Ordinances city by city

In Los Angeles, the city council last week approved a $100 million renters relief program to help those struggling financially. The city estimates the program could help 50,000 households through two months of assistance, with up to $2,000 being awarded per home.

In the Bay Area, almost every city and county has its own eviction moratoriums. See the list here.

RELATED:Renters out of work due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place

Although state and local governments established emergency eviction protections in the wake of the pandemic, there is still heightened concern among renters.

According to a recent study from the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, about 365,000 renter households in Los Angeles County are in imminent danger of eviction once a judicial council order halting evictions is lifted.

RELATED: What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak

Newsom's executive order issued Tuesday also extends provisions allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses through videoconferencing instead of in-person visits, and permitting driver's license and identification card renewals through mail, among other items.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencaliforniarental propertycoronavirus helpcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19renters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Asian American leaders share new data on discrimination
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to tighten COVID-19 restrictions ahead of July 4th
Hayward COVID-19 testing site slammed with patients, forced to close early
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to tighten COVID-19 restrictions ahead of July 4th
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF rents see record-breaking price drop
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
The Bay Area cities where fireworks are legal
LIVE: CA State Oversight hearing on COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons
Hayward COVID-19 testing site slammed with patients, forced to close early
Show More
Asian American leaders share new data on discrimination
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Francisco police to stop releasing mug shots
Little evidence that George Floyd protests spread coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News