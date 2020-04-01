Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' gives ABC7 an exclusive final performance as actors say goodbye to San Francisco show

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The final shows for "Hamilton" have been canceled at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. We wanted to give some actors, including "Hamilton" himself, a chance to formally say goodbye.

ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui caught up with Julius Thomas III (Hamilton) and Andrew Wojtal (Samuel Seabury) who each give an exclusive "final" performance.

Wojtal said this is not a permanent goodbye because he plans on coming back to the Bay Area.

Thomas also broke some news to Aqui, saying he'll be back to San Francisco and when it's safe to do so, he will do a concert in the city. We'll keep an eye out for you and let you know as soon as we hear more details.

In the meantime, enjoy the performance and final words in the video above.

