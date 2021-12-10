aloha friday

Environmentally conscious Kauai Coffee is the largest coffee grower in Hawaii

Enjoy a sustainable cup of coffee in Hawaii

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Wake up in paradise and smell the sustainable Kauai Coffee. The eco-friendly estate invites guests to receive a warm greeting and a piping hot cup of Joe from the largest coffee grower in Hawaii.

There are over 4 million coffee trees on the 3,100-acre Kauai Coffee Estate. When you visit, you'll have the opportunity to stroll through the coffee orchard, shop for gifts to take home, and of course, sample their exclusive line of estate-grown Hawaiian coffees.

"We actually offer a whole range of samples that we do," explained Kauai Coffee General Manager Fred Cowell. "It's a guided sample, similar to a flight of beer that you would get in a brewery."

Did you know that coffee is a fruit? Kauai Coffee harvests the cherry-like fruit that holds the coffee bean while maintaining and even improving the health of the soil.

"We're trying to get as much energy into the fruit and whatever else is required for the health of the tree," said Cowell. "It's actually one of the first steps we take on a very long sustainability journey."

The coffee community is very similar to the wine community, it's all about harvest. Harvesting begins in late September and runs from mid-October through early December, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We always say the soil is everything, it really then spreads throughout our company and then throughout our community," said Cowell.

Take in the stunning sights of Kauai while you sip authentic Hawaiian brews when you visit Kauai Coffee Company. Visit here for more information.

