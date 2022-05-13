aloha friday

The Surfrider Foundation in Kauai plays integral part in world ocean health

Team up with the Surfrider Foundation to preserve Kauai's beaches

KAUAI, Hawaii (KGO) -- The Kauai beaches that you know and love would look pretty different if it weren't for the work of the Surfrider Foundation.

"It's a national foundation that was started in Southern California," explained Heather O'Donnell of the Surfrider Foundation Kauai Chapter. "And various chapters have started...here on Kauai our chapter was started in 2007."

This nonprofit environmental organization is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's oceans and beaches. Their work is powered by conservation, activism, research, education - and of course, the passionate volunteers involved in the ongoing work.

Plus, tourists are welcome to participate in the beach cleanups.

"It means a lot, and I think it's easy for people who don't live here, who don't see this all the time to not realize what a problem it is," explained O'Donnell. "I love it when tourists come visit us because we go to really cool places that you're never going to find, right? And there's so much to take in and learn about what we can do."

Surfrider Kauai organizes regularly scheduled beach cleanups throughout the year. They pick up all the plastic, nets, and trash. These marine debris are poisonous to sea life when ingested, and they can entangle sea animals.

To learn more and support, visit here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more information, visit here.

