Aloha Friday takes us to the beautiful island of Maui

Paradise awaits at the Wailea Beach Resort

MAUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- We all need a little aloha spirit from time to time...don't we?! Hawaiian Airlines makes it easy for you to find some aloha in paradise.

Fly out to a relaxing place where you can indulge, relax, and let loose in the true spirit of Hawaii. ABC7's Mike Nicco found out how to live his aloha at the Wailea Beach Resort on Maui.

"I have a swimsuit, fins, and mask in my office at all times," said Angela Vento, the General Manager of Wailea Beach Resort. "We have wonderful and beautiful facilities. It is one of my favorite places to be."

Nestled between two beautiful beaches, guests can enjoy rejuvenating morning massages by the ocean, order gourmet cuisine, explore three different pools, and experience the longest resort waterslide in Hawaii. All this while soaking in unforgettable views of Maui.

"It's an easy trip," explained Vento. "We have families that are traveling, we have couples, we have a lot of repeat guests. We're all about treating people as Ohana."

Vento added, "People often are coming here for celebration or to be able to just recover mentally, physically from that end. And so, with that, sometimes the meaningfulness and the deepness with which you discuss things become very, very special."

To visit the Wailea Beach Resort, visit here.

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more information, visit here.

