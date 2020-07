Nearly half of residents at Parkview Healthcare Center in Hayward test positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Hayward healthcare facility is attempting to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus after nearly half the residents have tested positive and several have died."Someone needs to help us here," said Parkview Healthcare Center resident Chanova Wilson.Wilson spoke with the ABC7 News I-TEAM from inside the facility where nearly half the 118 residents have tested positive for COVID-19."I'm afraid of catching it because it will kill me instantly and I have family and siblings that love me," said Wilson.A Parkview Healthcare Center Spokesperson confirms that 58 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 of which 6 have died. 20 employees out of 164 employees have also tested positive for the virus."This whole building is flooded with that," said Wilson.According to the Spokesperson, 8 residents are at the hospital. The others are in a separate unit for all COVID-19 positive residents."They've closed down half of the building," said Parkview Healthcare Center resident John, who asked that we not use his last name.Those residents who are healthy are at a loss for how they'll stay that way."I'm trying to put it into words," said John."They're always telling us that they're trying to protect us. I don't think so," said Wilson.Parkview Healthcare Center's Spokesperson says the facility is following state and county public health guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Also that all employees are screened daily with temperature checks."They come in and out of our room with the same gloves, the same gowns, they're not changing their stuff like they're supposed to, so therefore the infection is going around and around and around," said Wilson.Parkview Healthcare Center says it is following CDC guidelines for the reuse of PPE, with gowns and gloves changed from room to room and N95 masks and face shields worn an entire shift unless they become soiled."We need help here honey, we can't do it ourselves," said Wilson.The Alameda County Public Health Department tells the I-TEAM it has a dedicated Long Term Care Facility Outbreak Team that has been working with Parkview Health Care since early June to control and limit the spread of the virus.A Spokesperson for the Alameda County Public Health Department sent an email saying: