Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders

By and Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area public health officials have added new restrictions to what residents are allowed to do as they shelter in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after 7 Bay Area counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, plus the City of Berkeley (which operates its own public health department) announced that shelter-in-place orders would be extended to May 3. Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties have not announced such extensions, as of Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco was the first jurisdiction to announce the extension on Monday where Mayor London Breed said the stay-at-home order would be prolonged to at least May 1.

Santa Clara County followed with a briefing Tuesday morning outlining the finalized extended joint jurisdiction orders to stay at home.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said, "Our hospitals are beginning to fill with COVID-19 patients. They need more time. We need to do more to give our healthcare facilities and providers every advantage we can so they can care for us when we need them, whether for COVID-19 or for any other acute healthcare need."

"Every unnecessary contact with another person increases the chance that the virus may spread from one person to another," Cody said.

The initial stay at home order started on March 17 and was set to end on April 7, however, as President Trump extended social distance guidelines to April 30, the Bay Area soon followed.

In addition to the restrictions put in place for the original three-week shelter-in-place order, officials are now requiring new rules:

  • Funerals are limited to 10 people in attendance

  • Playgrounds, dog parks and picnic areas have to close to the public

  • Don't use golf courses, or public tennis and basketball courts

  • When it comes to sports that require you to share a ball, only play them with members of your household

  • Most construction is banned

  • All essential businesses that are still open must develop "social distancing protocol" before April 3


What is considered an "essential business" has been expanded to include:

  • "Providers that enable residential transactions" (like notaries, title companies, and real estate agencies)

  • Funeral homes and cemeteries

  • Moving companies

  • Rental car companies

  • Rideshare services

These additional restrictions apply for the duration of the stay-at-home orders, which have been extended to May 3 in those six Bay Area counties. Non-essential businesses will still be closed and restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide take-out service.

The extension and new restrictions come as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the Bay Area. The number of cases in the nine counties topped 2,300 Tuesday.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said, "We know we've got thousands of families right now that are struggling without a paycheck. Physical separation does not mean social isolation. This is a time for our community to embrace the shared sacrifice, to embrace this moment."

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen reiterated that the updated restrictions are in the best interest of the community, health care workers and loved ones.

"It is very often hard to measure the result of a good deed. Your good deed, your sacrifice, your civic duty, will be measured in lives," Rosen said. "Someone's grandfather, someone's mother, someone's child will survive this pandemic, because you've done the right thing. Those are the stakes."

