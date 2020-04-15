Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Peak: Interactive Q&A with UCSF doctor and mayors London Breed, Sam Liccardo, Libby Schaaf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to data collected by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, California was previously projected to reach its peak for novel coronavirus in terms of resource use and death rate at the end of April. The latest data points to this week.

In an effort to answer your questions about the coronavirus crisis in the Bay Area, ABC7 hosted "Reaching the Peak" an interactive Q&A with the mayors of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and UCSF's chair of the Dept. of Medicine, Dr. Bob Wachter.

Dr. Wachter credited all three mayors with saving lives with their decisive and early actions to contain the spread of the virus. But Dr. Wachter acknowledged even as we may be reaching the "peak" of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area, it would require continued effort by local leaders and residents to ensure a downward trend.

Looking forward to the summer and fall, San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged that the cancellation of large gathering like Outside Lands may be necessary as social distancing continues.

While some localities have been using fines to enforce social distancing guidelines, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said she didn't believe that was the way forward. Instead, Mayor Schaaf said Oakland was focusing on education and public outreach to ensure people continue to comply with shelter-in-place orders.

"The last thing people need right now is a fine," said Mayor Schaaf. "The best enforcement is by the people around you, your own peers."

Mayor Breed, as well as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, spoke of their cities' efforts to protect homeless individuals from contracting the virus.

"The problems that existed before this pandemic with sadly so many of our homeless population with mental health and substance abuse disorder. Those don't go away because of the pandemic. In fact, it's worse," said Breed.

Hear more from the three Bay Area mayors and UCSF's Dr. Wachter in the videos above.

