Coronavirus Live Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at SF hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that remains in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends tomorrow.A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals are holding an emergency news conference to address worker safety and testing.