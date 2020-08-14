heat wave

Record-breaking heat wave continues to scorch Bay Area with triple-digit temps

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Friday is when the heat wave is really going to peak, with dangerous highs including the possibility of 110 in the North Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Weather Service is now including San Francisco to its list of cities under a Heat Advisory as the Bay Area braces for day two of a record-breaking heat wave with temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees on Friday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"Today is when the heat wave is really going to peak, with dangerous highs including the possibility of 110 in the North Bay," said Nicco. "In fact day, two of our heat wave means more record highs are possible including 107 in Concord, 91 in Oakland, 97 in Redwood City, 86 in San Francisco, 98 in San Jose and 97 in San Rafael."

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

"The East Bay hills, East Bay valleys and the South Bay could be hit with 108," said Nicco.

Pay attention to your body. Each day it becomes more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"In fact, the only place in the Bay Area immune to moderate-to-high heat illness risk is the coast," said Nicco.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications."

"We have a touch of humidity out there, which makes it even more dangerous because it's harder for your body to cool down," said Nicco. "That humidity is going to start to sliding away, later on tonight and tomorrow, but the heat will remain and as long as that humidity is around we have a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance is going to be over the ocean."

Although Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave, 100-degree temperatures are expected to continue for days to come.

"Heat warnings will likely be extended through next week, as the heat will hang around for the next seven days," said Nicco.




