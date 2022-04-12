7 On Your Side

Want to invest in cryptocurrency? Here's what you need to know

By and Randall Yip
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about investing in cryptocurrency

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- This past November, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,000, while another cryptocurrency, Ethereum, reach its record high of $4,800. Stories like that might motivate you to invest your money in cryptocurrency -- but before you do, here's what you should consider.

Lara Starr watched from afar stories of people getting rich putting their money in cryptocurrency.

Last year she decided it was time to do it.

RELATED: How to crack the cryptocurrency code: Expert shares everything to know

"I've been reading about it -- Blockchain, crypto blah blah blah. It sounded like, oh, it's nothing I know anything about, but people are making a lot of money," said Starr.

In one year's time, Starr has seen her investment grow more than 50%.

But she's not exactly rich. Her initial investment was just $40.

"I meant to do $50, but I don't know. Somehow I messed up and ended up only contributing $40," she said laughing.

Starr's strategy is a good one for her.

James Royal is an analyst with Bankrate.com He says the cryptocurrency market comes with huge risks.

RELATED: Couple accused of scheming to launder $4.5B in crypto, marking 'largest ever' DOJ financial seizure

"The people that its best suited for are people with a high risk tolerance and have the ability to withstand losses, ultimately," he said.

When you invest in the stock market, you become a shareholder and own a small bit of that company.

Cryptocurrency has no value by itself.

"The value comes exclusively from what the next person is willing to pay for it. And in investing, that's what's called the Greater Fool Theory," said Royal.

He says the bottom line: only invest what you can afford to lose and invest for the long term.

VIDEO: SF man who can't remember Bitcoin password says he's 'made peace' with $220M loss
EMBED More News Videos

Stefan Thomas says he long ago "made peace" with the reality he may never gain access to his $220 million bitcoin fortune.



Royal believes the biggest mistake people make is investing when the price is high and selling when it's low.

Lara has seen her $40 investment go as high as $99 and as low as $36.

"The fluctuations are not for the weak of heart at all," she said.

Both Starr and Royal agree, investing in cryptocurrency is not a get rich quick scheme.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE!
7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan rafaelmoneyeconomybitcoininvesting7 on your sidecryptocurrencyconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Loaning money to friends and family a risky proposition, say experts
Wells Fargo quietly refunds victims of huge Zelle scam
Text message scammer poses as man's friend, asks for gift cards
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
TOP STORIES
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Cain Velasquez thanks fans for support in 1st statement since arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Small SF bakery hit with big fine for pruning trees
Oakland police to discuss city violence, impact of ghost guns
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Video shows pets rushed to safety during SJ Home Depot fire
Show More
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met
Wind batters Bay Area as snow falls in the Sierra
Is another COVID wave hitting Bay Area? Doctors say 'risk is high'
2 more chances of wet weather coming to Bay Area this week
2 mountain lions stroll through San Mateo neighborhood: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News